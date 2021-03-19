ASTRO’s JinJin says he often searches for his name on social media

JinJin of K-pop boyband ASTRO says that he often searches for his name on social media platforms and monitors fan comments.

The South Korean idol revealed this during a “yes or no” segment of Unboxing, a new podcast which he hosts with PENTAGON’s Kino. The ASTRO member said that “social media is a habit of mine”, saying that he “receive[s] healing by looking at comments” left by fans.

“I tend to search for [my name] when things are tough,” he noted. “Fans leave comments because they sincerely think about me.” JinJin also added that, because he is an idol, it is important for him to monitor how he’s being portrayed online.

However, Kino noted that, beyond the more positive comments, there are users that can get “quite offensive” online. “That really affects my mood,” he added. “Be careful, we are quite fragile people.”

The duo also said that their greatest supporters are also their biggest critics, noting that their fans would be the first to point out when the idols make a mistake. “The fans are really fast, you know? They catch the things that we miss,” JinJin said. “What I really agree with Kino on is that – ‘Ah that came out’ – I’m able to know it thanks to fans.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, JinJin and Kino talk about their high school days, passion for dance, close friends in the industry and more. Unboxing is a newly launched podcast under DIVE Studios, which also features shows from Eric Nam, Day6’s Jae and more.

Kino recently reunited with his PENTAGON members for the group’s first release of 2021, the mini-album ‘LOVE Or TAKE’. In a mixed three-star review, NME called the project “a catchy if uninspired collection of tunes about springtime romance”.

Earlier this month, ASTRO confirmed that they are preparing to release their sophomore full-length album next month. The record was originally set for release in March, but was pushed back in order to ensure its quality.