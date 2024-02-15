‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ renewed for season two

South Korean TV network tvN has confirmed that its popular variety show Jinny’s Kitchen will be returning for a second season.

Today (February 15), SpoTV News reported that the second season of Jinny’s Kitchen would begin filming in mid-March 2024 in Iceland. The publication also claimed that at least two of the show’s original cast members, namely Lee Seo-jin and Park Seo-joon, will return for the second season.

tvN later confirmed that Jinny’s Kitchen has been renewed for a second season in a statement to eDaily. However, in its statement, the network said that it currently “cannot confirm the details” of cast members involves “for the sake of smooth filming”.

Season one of Jinny’s Kitchen premiered in February 2023 on tvN, with the series also being available to stream on Prime Video internationally. It features five regular cast members: Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, Choi Woo-shik and BTS’ V.

Of the original cast, notably V is currently serving his mandatory military service, after having enlisted in December 2023. The singer also recently starred in the music video for IU’s ‘Love Wins All’, which was filmed before his enlistment.

