JJ Lin and Gentle Bones team up for new single ‘At Least I Had You’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones and Mandopop star JJ Lin have teamed up for a new collaborative single, ‘At Least I Had You’.

The single – released today (November 19) – marks the first time the two musicians have collaborated, and serves as Lin’s first track sung in English with a fellow Singaporean male artist.

The track carries an uplifting message that things will always get better no matter how rough it gets. “I think everyone goes through a lot of things in life and when we reflect on what really had an effect on our lives, it’s usually the relationships we have with certain people”, Gentle Bones said via a press release.

“When I heard the song, I thought there was a lot of power in the song and in the demo,” JJ Lin added.

Hear ‘At Least I Had You’ below:

‘At Least I Had You’ comes after Gentle Bones released his long-awaited self-titled debut album in September. The album features a slew of previously released singles like ‘Help!’, ‘A Day At A Time’ and ‘You’re My Superhero’.

Earlier this month, he collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter Dru Chen for ‘La Di Da’, off Chen’s album ‘Slow Life’.

JJ Lin is set to perform a two-day benefit concert at Marina Bay Sands dubbed After The Rain on November 26 and 27, with proceeds being donated to The Community Chest of Singapore.

JJ Lin was most recently crowned the Best Southeast Asian Act at this year’s MTV EMAs, which took place November 14.