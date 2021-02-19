JJ Lin and Nathan Hartono to perform at Disney+ Singapore launch showcase

Disney+ will mark its highly-anticipated launch in Singapore with a showcase featuring local artists such as JJ Lin and Nathan Hartono.

The showcase titled ‘A Night of Disney+’ will broadcast on Wednesday (February 24) at 8pm local time, a day after the streaming platform launches.

In addition to appearances from Mandopop star Lin and singer-songwriter Hartono, pop artist Benjamin Kheng and electro-folk musician Annette Lee are also set to perform on the show. In a video posted to its official Instagram account yesterday (February 18), Disney+ also teased a “special transformation of Marina Bay”.

Other than Disney+’s official Facebook page, the showcase will air on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 and 8, Simulcast, and Starhub Channels 111 and 825.

On February 4, Disney unveiled details of the streaming service’s Singapore launch at a press conference.

The launch on February 23 will make Singapore the first market in the world to get Disney+ with all six content brands of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Star.

The streaming service offers Singaporeans access to over 650 films and 15,000 episodes from the content brands. Classics from Disney’s extensive library and new creations will also be available. The service will be available for a monthly fee of S$11.98 or annual fee of $119.98. Sign ups will open on the official Disney+ website on the launch day of February 23.

At the February press conference, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the possibility of an on-screen Southeast Asian superhero coming to Disney+, saying fans “[wouldn’t] have to wait there very long at all.”

Benjamin Kheng and Nathan Hartono, who will both perform at the Disney+ showcase, have recently released new music. Earlier this month, Kheng collaborated with J.Sheon on the single ‘Fresh Feelings’, while Hartono released the track ‘I’m Fine’ earlier today.