JJ Lin and Anderson .Paak are teaming up for a new single, ‘In The Joy’

Mandopop star JJ Lin and Anderson .Paak are teaming up for a new collaborative single, ‘In The Joy’.

The news comes per a press release, which confirms that the track is set to arrive on streaming platforms on April 7. The single is meant to celebrate the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and will feature as the theme song for an upcoming documentary film, The Bridge.

Helmed by award-winning director Evan Jackson Leong, The Bridge will be a feature-length documentary “celebrating the 50th anniversary of the East West Bank’s founding”. The Bridge is set to release sometime later this year.

‘In The Joy’ will mark the first collaboration between JJ Lin and Anderson .Paak. Further details surrounding the upcoming collaborative single have yet to be announced at the time of publishing.

Following the release of ‘In The Joy’, JJ Lin will kick off an Australia tour at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on April 8. He then heads to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on April 15. The European leg of Lin’s tour will see him performing in Paris and London on April 25 and 30 respectively.

Billed as a celebration of Lin’s 20-year career thus far, the world tour is set to include some of the Mandopop star’s most popular hits. Lin has been performing tracks from throughout his discography for the tour, with tracks from his 2003 debut album ‘Music Voyager’ to his most recent album, ‘Drifter / Like You Do’.

Meanwhile, Paak will be involved in BTS member RM’s debut solo album ‘Indigo’ which is set for release next month. He will then perform at Fuji Rock festival in Japan in late July with Nxwledge, where the duo are being billed as NxWorries.