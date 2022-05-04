JJ Lin announces 2022 world tour, JJ20

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin has announced a 2022 world tour, named JJ20.

Lin announced the world tour in an Instagram post yesterday (May 3), sharing no other details besides the name of the world tour and that it would take place this year. The name JJ20 appears to mark Lin’s upcoming 20th anniversary as an artist: he released his debut album ‘Music Voyager’ in 2003 at the age of 22.

View the announcement below.

The singer first began teasing the tour late last week with a picture of himself in exercise gear, writing, “…more work outs leading up to the next big thing!”.

Lin’s last releases were the 2021 singles ‘After The Rain’ and ‘We Will’. The former shared a name with a two-day full-capacity charity concert he performed at Singaporean venue Marina Bay Sands in late November.

Last year, Lim also collaborated with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones on the single ‘At Least I Had You’. The duo were announced as Singapore’s top-streamed local artists on Spotify in 2021 just after the release of ‘At Least I Had You’, with Lin taking the top spot while Gentle Bones ranked second.

Lin’s last album, his 14th, came in the form of the 2020 two-part project ‘Drifter’ and ‘Like You Do’.