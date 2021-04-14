JJ Lin, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong-hwa to collaborate on new song

Mandopop star JJ Lin and South Korean singer Jung Yong-hwa, best known as the lead vocalist of CNBLUE, are teaming up on a brand-new Chinese song called ‘Checkmate’.

The duo will release the EDM remix of the track first, due out this Friday on April 16, followed later by the original version. The EDM remix is produced by Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB and is expected to appear on a brand-new Chinese-language EP from Jung titled ‘Stay In Touch’, out June 22.

According to The Korea Herald, R3HAB said that he “enjoys collaborating with people from around the world”, noting that the song was recorded in Asia and mixed in Europe. Jung, on the other hand, had “thanked” the producer for the collaboration, adding that he had “always” wanted to experiment with EDM.

Advertisement

‘Stay In Touch’ will be the first Chinese-language release from Jung, and also his first solo release since his 2020 Japanese studio album ‘Feel The Y’s City’. His last Korean-language project was 2017’s ‘Do Disturb’, which featured the single ‘That Girl’ with Loco.

Jung first made his debut in the K-pop music industry in 2009 as a member of the South Korean indie rock band CNBLUE. The group have released 10 albums in both Korean and Japanese over the past decade, alongside a handful of mini-albums and EPs.

On the other hand, Lin previously teamed up with GOT7’s Jackson Wang on ‘過 Should’ve Let Go’ in December 2020. “Thankful for what happened in the past, and grateful for the process. This is our story, hope you guys like it,” Wang had written on social media at the time of the song’s release.