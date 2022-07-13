JJ Lin confirms 2022 world tour will stop in Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and more

Singaporean Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin has announced the countries that he will perform in for his upcoming world tour, titled ‘JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour’.

Lin first teased the upcoming tour in May, sharing no other details besides a picture that read “JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour 2022” at the time. On July 12, he announced via Instagram that the tour will see stops in Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, North America, Europe and Australia.

The states in which he would be performing in North America, Europe and Australia have not been announced yet, alongside dates as well as ticketing information for the entire tour.

Check out the world tour’s official poster below.

The world tour is slated to be a celebration of Lin’s illustrious career thus far, and will see him perform his biggest hits from his 2003 debut album ‘Music Voyager’ to his most recent album, ‘Drifter / Like You Do’.

His record label, JFJ Productions have also been posting videos of the Mandopop star performing over the years. In the video’s captions, the label asked fans for their “fondest memory” of Lin performing, and which songs they would want to see him perform.

Lin last toured the world during his ‘Sanctuary World Tour’, which started in 2018. In November last year, he performed a two-day concert at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands for charity – tickets were priced from $288 to $688, and proceeds from the concert were donated to The Community Chest of Singapore.

Lin had also released the single ‘After The Rain’ for the benefit concert, which was titled the same. In a press statement, he shared: “Covid-19 has had a significant impact on many people, both physically and mentally, and I hope that through my concert and music, I can provide a message of positivity, and that together we will be able to overcome these difficult times.”

Prior to that, he collaborated with Gentle Bones for their collaborative single ‘At Least I Had You’. The two of them were Singapore’s top streamed local artists of 2021 on Spotify, with Lin clinching the top spot and Gentle Bones taking the second.

