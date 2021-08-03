JJ Lin issues legal statements shutting down “malicious” rumours linking him to Kris Wu allegations

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin has issued legal statements shutting down online rumours linking him to Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who has been detained by Chinese authorities on suspicion of rape.

On Sunday and Monday (August 1 and 2), Lin’s agency JFJ Productions published legal statements on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Attributed to Shanghai Jiuze Law Firm, the statements collectively named the handles of over 40 users that the law firm said had “maliciously published/spread false statements against Mr JJ Lin through ways such as slander and insults”, per The Straits Times.

“Some of them have continued to launch personal attacks against Mr Lin in a deliberate attempt to lower his social status.”

The users named in the statement had reportedly claimed a connection between Lin and Wu, who has been detained in China on suspicion of rape since Saturday (July 31), Chinese police confirmed.

Lin was reportedly named by these online users along with Taiwanese-American singer Will Pan, whose agency also posted a legal statement on Weibo yesterday (August 2) refuting all rumours.

JFJ Productions’ statement denied that Lin had engaged in any of the illegal activities alleged by these online accounts and urged these users to delete their public posts containing allegations against Lin.

Shanghai Jiuze Law Firm has been authorised by Lin to collate evidence and take legal action immediately, the statement added.

Kris Wu, a former member of the K-pop group EXO, has been accused of date rape and preying on underage girls by his rumoured 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Du Meizhu.

In July, 24 alleged victims made their own accusations on Chinese social media, all of which Wu has denied. Several luxury brands have since terminated their partnerships with Wu.