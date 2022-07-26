JJ Lin announces Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan concert dates and venues for JJ20 World Tour

Singaporean Mandopop singer-songwriter JJ Lin has announced several key details for his upcoming concerts in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan as part of his ‘JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour’.

Per an Instagram announcement, Lin will kick off his world tour in Singapore’s National Stadium for a two-night stint on November 4 and 5. He then heads to Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan City, Taiwan on December 3 before holding a concert in Malaysia’s Bukit Jalil Nation Stadium on December 3.

Lin also said in his Instagram post announcing the dates that his North America, Europe and Australia concerts will be announced soon, with the tour dates to be set sometime in 2023.

Ticketing details for the newly announced ‘JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour’ concerts have yet to be released.

Lin first teased the upcoming tour in May, later confirming that the tour will include stops in Singapore, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, North America, Europe and Australia.

The world tour is slated to be a celebration of Lin’s 20-year career thus far, and will include some of the Mandopop star’s most popular hits. Lin is tipped to bring out favourites spanning his discography, from his 2003 debut album ‘Music Voyager’ to his most recent album, ‘Drifter / Like You Do’.

Lin last toured the world during his ‘Sanctuary World Tour’, which started in 2018. In November last year, he performed a two-day concert at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands for charity, with proceeds being donated to The Community Chest of Singapore.

Lin had also released the single ‘After The Rain’ for the benefit concert, which was titled the same. In a press statement, he shared that he hoped to “share a message of positivity” through the concert, noting that “Covid-19 has had a significant impact on many people, both physically and mentally.”

Last year, Lin also collaborated with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones on the single ‘At Least I Had You’. The duo were announced as Singapore’s top-streamed local artists on Spotify in 2021 just after the release of ‘At Least I Had You’, with Lin taking the top spot while Gentle Bones ranked second.

‘JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour’ dates so far:

November 4 – National Stadium, Singapore

November 5 – National Stadium, Singapore

December 3 – Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

December 18 – Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia