JJ Lin to perform two-day concert at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands for charity

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin has announced After The Rain, a two-day benefit concert at Marina Bay Sands.

The concerts will take place on November 26 and 27 at the integrated resort’s Sands Theatre. Proceeds from the event will be donated to The Community Chest of Singapore.

Due to safe distancing measures, a limited amount of tickets will be released to the public via a ballot this Tuesday (November 16) at 10am Singapore time.

Prospective ticket buyers can apply by selecting their ticket category of choice – from two regular seats at S$288, S$388, and S$538, to two seats in the VIP category at S$688. Tickets can only be selected in pairs.

The draw will then be conducted under the supervision of auditors on November 17. Successful participants will be notified via email on November 19 with information on how to purchase tickets. More information is available here.

The concert will also be broadcast on Lin’s YouTube, Weibo and Douyin pages on November 28.

AFTER THE RAIN, WE WILL…11/27 + 11/28 《JJ 林俊傑After The Rain LIVE 音樂特輯》即將登場！JJ Lin After The Rain LIVE in a charity… Posted by 林俊傑 JJ Lin on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Lin previously teased After The Rain last month. According to a press release, the concert nights will be his first in-person event in two years.

“I used to travel all over the world for work in the past. But the pandemic has slowed down the pace of life, so these past months have given me more time to spend with my family and to reflect on life and music,” JJ Lin said in a press statement.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact on many people, both physically and mentally, and I hope that through my concert and music, I can provide a message of positivity, and that together we will be able to overcome these difficult times.”

In July, Lin staged a virtual concert called Sanctuary Finale, which was marred by technical issues.

Lin is among several artists in the running for Best Southeast Asia Act at the upcoming MTV EMAs. The awards ceremony will broadcast on November 14 at 3am (Singapore time).