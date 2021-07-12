JJ Lin’s virtual concert plagued by technical issues, full refunds offered

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin’s recent Sanctuary Finale virtual concert took place on Saturday (July 10), though many of its paying ticketholders were not able to watch the show as the livestream was marred with technical issues.

The 90-minute show was broadcast to paying fans across multiple countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and more. The concert was filmed and streamed from Taiwan, where Lin is based.

The first hour of the show was reportedly plagued with lags that resulted in songs being cut halfway through their performances, while in the latter part of the show viewers apparently experienced complete blackouts on screen, without any images or sounds transmitting.

As expected, fans of Lin were upset and took to social media to air their grievances surrounding the show’s production. Check out some reactions below.

Conclusion, imo SISTIC not ready yet for online streaming concert. For the first time, I paid for a concert that totally super lag😅😅. I heard JJ Lin mentioned in the concert that he would talk to Sistic to compensate SG viewers. Hmm let’s see. — YαɳNι ⁷ 🧈💜💚💙 (@mecattsumori) July 10, 2021

Remind me…

Never buy any virtual live concert that is by sistic.. because sistic don't even want to buy the bandwidth needed. 😒

They should know how many users will be accessing their page since this is paid livestreaming concert….#JJLin — 𝐬𝓎🌸⁷₁₃ 💜💛┌|≧∇≦|┘🧡💜 (@Pinkheartsy1) July 10, 2021

@JJ_Lin I am a huge fan and as much as I would love to support but truth is the management of this virtual concert @insideSISTIC is a failure, 50minutes since the starting and it's laggy and freezes. I hope some form of compensation can be made. #SanctuaryFinale — Andrew Ng Boon Aun (@andrew4able) July 10, 2021

Omg JJ Lin #sanctuaryfinale virtual concert is a completely frustrating & terrible experience. Is a virtual concert & you guys didn't cater for the bandwidth??? The lag is Omg. 30 min in & I didn't even manage to catch a single song! Who can even manage to watch the whole thing? — Kex 💜 (@oozingoptimism) July 10, 2021

SISTIC, the Singapore-based ticketing agency for the event, took to Facebook on Saturday to acknowledge the technical issues and apologise to fans. Following the conclusion of the show, SISTIC issued another statement, this time offering an explanation and full refunds.

JJ Lin「Sanctuary Finale」Virtual ConcertWe are devastated that despite our best efforts, SISTIC was unable to resolve… Posted by SISTIC on Saturday, July 10, 2021

“Despite our best preparations including conducting stress tests, load tests and catering for double the anticipated demand, the SISTIC team encountered unforeseen issues with our technical partner which we immediately investigated but were not able to resolve in a satisfactory manner,” said SISTIC.

It went on to confirm that full refunds will be offered to all affected virtual attendees, with more details being sent out via email. Additionally, the complete show will be available to stream at an undisclosed date in the future.

Before the event, Lin explained on Instagram that his vision for Sanctuary Finale had not been able to come to complete fruition at a real concert “due to various limitations, and the nature of the physical stage”.

For the virtual concert, however, Lin said “using XR technology, we managed to achieve a whole new immersive experience, by redefining the ‘stage’ using the ‘Unreal Engine’, creating the dystopian, cyberpunk universe I’ve always envisioned, all done through real-time rendering.”

After the show, Lin acknowledged the technical issues with the concert. “Sad to have learnt that so many didn’t manage to experience the show as it was intended,” he wrote, “but I truly appreciate all the love, support and understanding from all of you!”

In March, Lin released his first English-language EP, ‘Like You Do’. The eight-track release features a collaboration with British singer Anne-Marie, titled ‘Bedroom’. In December last year, Lin collaborated with GOT7’s Jackson Wang for the single ‘過 Should’ve Let Go’.