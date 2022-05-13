Ex-IZ*ONE singer Jo Yu-ri to return with new music next month

Former IZ*ONE vocalist Jo Yu-ri will be releasing new music next month, as confirmed by her agency WAKEONE.

The entertainment confirmed Jo’s impending comeback in a brief statement to South Korean news outlet Top Star News earlier today (May 13). WAKEONE noted that the K-pop idol will be “making a comeback with a mini-album in June”, as translated by Soompi.

Jo’s forthcoming record will be her first release since making her solo debut in October 2021 with the single album ‘Glassy’. The project featured a title track of the same name, as well as B-side songs ‘Express Moon’ and the previously-released ‘Autumn Memories’.

Advertisement

Following IZ*ONE’s disbandment last year, Jo became the second member to pursue a solo music career, following the group’s former leader Kwon Eun-bi. Kwon debuted in September 2021 with the mini-album ‘Open’, and made a comeback last month with the project ‘Color’.

Kwon had previously shared her thoughts on going solo in an interview with South China Morning Post. “I feel good overall, but I have a lot of weight on my shoulders about needing to show my own colours,” she confessed. “It’s my first time, so I’m trying to show myself as best as I can to everyone.”

In other IZ*ONE news, fellow former bandmate Kim Chae-won shared in a recent interview with Weverse Magazine that she had never anticipated working with Miyawaki Sakura again, after both idols reunited as members of the freshly-debuted HYBE girl group LE SSERAFIM.

“There were a lot of members, plus we didn’t have a lot of time together. It was amazing the way I got to know [Sakura] better only after coming here,” Kim explained. “I never could have imagined I would be working with her again.”