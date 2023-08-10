Japanese boyband JO1 announce first Asia tour

Japanese boyband JO1 have announced their first Asia tour, which will take them to four cities this November – see the details below.

The 11-member group, formed through the 2019 talent competition Produce 101 Japan, have announced shows in Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; Taipei, Taiwan and Shanghai, China this November. It’ll kick off November 1 at Jakarta’s Ciptra Artpreneur-Theater, before heading to Union Hall in Bangkok three days later and then Zepp New Taipei on November 11.

Details including a date and venue for the Shanghai show have yet to be confirmed. JO1 fanclub advance ticket pre-sales have begun for the first three shows and will conclude August 13 – find more details here.

The dates for JO1’s 2023 1st Asia Tour ‘Beyond the Dark’ Limited Edition are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 1 – Ciptra Artpreneur-Theater, Jakarta, Indonesia

Saturday 4 – Union Hall, Bangkok, Thailand

Saturday 11 – Zepp New Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan

TBC – Shanghai, China

Besides this debut Asia tour, JO1 will also go on an arena tour of Japan, which kicked off last weekend in Tokyo and will include concerts in Nagoya, Hiroshima and more cities across August, September and October. The group will also release their third studio album ‘Equinox’ on September 20. On Monday, they released the first single from the record, ‘RadioVision’.