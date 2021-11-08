Joan As Police Woman announces 2022 Australia and New Zealand tour

Joan As Police Woman has announced a run of headline shows in 2022 across Australia and New Zealand.

The artist – aka Joan Wasser – dropped her latest album, ‘The Solution Is Restless’ last Friday (November 5), a collaborative effort featuring The Invisible‘s Dave Okumu and drummer Tony Allen prior to his passing.

On Allen, Wasser talked of their meeting in a press release. “Damon Albarn introduced me to Afrobeat legend, Tony Allen, at the Africa Express event ‘The Circus’ in London in 2019.

“Tony and I played Nina Simone‘s ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free’ and made a pact to record together in the future. In November of that year, our pact was realised.”

Ahead of the release of ‘The Solution Is Restless’, Wasser released ‘Geometry of You’, which she said was “about the intersection of math and sensuality”.

“It’s what Tony Allen did every time he sat down to play,” she added.

General sale tickets for the tour will be available from Friday November 12, 8 am local time, with more details on the tour to be found here.

Joan As Police Woman 2022 tour dates are:

MAY

Saturday 28 – Perth, The Astor

Tuesday 31 – Adelaide, The Gov

JUNE

Thursday 2 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Friday 3 – Sydney, State Theatre

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Wednesday 8 – Dunedin, Mayfair Theatre

Thursday 9 – Christchurch, The Piano

Friday 10 – Wellington, Old St. Paul’s

Saturday 11 – Auckland, The Hollywood