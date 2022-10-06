Joan, Hindia, Teddy Adhitya to headline Jakarta’s Stereo of Space event in November

Arkansas retro-pop duo Joan, Hindia, and Teddy Adhitya will headline the first edition of Jakarta’s Stereo of Space event series next month.

Billed as a “multidimensional music festival”, the event’s line-up will also include Bilal Indrajaya, as well as a set by the duo of Rayhan Noor and Agatha Pricilla. Stereo of Space Vol. 1 will take place on November 25 at the Basketball Hall of Senayan Jakarta. Tickets currently go for IDR662,000 and IDR792,000. Find them here.

Hindia – real name Baskara Putra – is currently on a long tour until December, with dates involving all three of his projects, which include both his solo Hindia moniker as well as the bands .Feast and Lomba Sihir. Putra will perform under both his .Feast and Hindia monikers at four Indonesian festivals in October, which include Surabaya’s Nyanyian Rindu, Jakarta’s Synchronize Festival, and Berdendang Bergoyang, as well as Lombok’s Memory Music Festival.

.Feast were also recently announced as part of the line-up for this year’s Baybeats Festival in Singapore. The band join a line-up that features Japan’s For Tracy Hyde and Otoboke Beaver, Korea’s Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, as well as Indonesian metalcore veterans Burgerkill.

Meanwhile, Joan were also announced as part of the line-up for Thailand’s Very Festival, which will take place later this November. There, the Arkansas band will play alongside acts such as ADOY, Phum Viphurit, pH-1, Boy Pablo and Keshi.