Jockstrap share cameo-laden music video for ‘Greatest Hits’

Jockstrap have shared a new video for ‘Greatest Hits’, a track lifted from their debut album ‘I Love You Jennifer B’.

The video, which premiered earlier today (November 8), was directed by Scottish filmmaker Aidan Zamiri – best known for his work on the visuals for FKA twigs‘ ‘Caprisongs’ mixtape. It shows court proceedings taking place between a splintered pop duo, played by DJ/writer Princess Julia and actor John Foley. Jockstrap vocalist Georgia Ellery portrays a judge’s clerk in the video, while Jamie xx and Don Letts make cameos in the courtroom.

Watch the video below:

In a press statement, Zamiri expressed his excitement at working with Jockstrap, who he described as “one of the most exciting bands in the world”.

“We wanted this to have a bit of a reflection on the time we live in now, whilst still having a sense of humour about it,” he said. “Georgia and Taylor [Skye] are geniuses, and I was so grateful to explore this mad story with them.”

Zamiri also noted that he and the production team strived to make the courtroom scenes “as legally accurate as possible”, albeit with “a few artistic liberties” taken. “This was possible thanks to Jean Lee, our barrister consultant who also played the judge,” he said.

‘Greatest Hits’ is the latest single from ‘I Love You Jennifer B’, following last November’s ’50/50′, April’s ‘Concrete Over Water’ and June’s ‘Glasgow’. The album was released in September, and received a five-star review from NME upon release.

“‘I Love You Jennifer B’ is the product of a voracious appetite to find the gaps in between the familiar,” it read. “[It’s] a record emblazoned with such pristine, disorienting, unsettling originality that at first, you don’t quite know what to do with it.”