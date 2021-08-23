Joe Budden hints at return to rap following his retirement

Joe Budden has hinted that he might return to rap years after announcing his retirement.

The news came during a new episode of his podcast in which he asked Benny The Butcher to work with him on a rap song.

“Benny, we gon’ rap together one day,” Budden said on a new episode of his show, which you can hear below.

“And you not gon’ say that ‘Butcher Coming’ shit when I’m there,” he laughed. “We gon’ rap together one day and I gotta get him to tuck that ‘The Butcher is Coming’ away.”

lol let me pick all the beats for a new @JoeBudden tape and drop it on @BSFRecords would be crazy trust me 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/7F2kuXRftF — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) August 19, 2021

👀…. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) August 19, 2021

Budden’s co-hosts then revealed that Benny had already sent him a beat, which prompted him to “tuck his tail away” but he’s said he’s not ruling out any future collaborations.

Benny later tweeted: “lol let me pick all the beats for a new @JoeBudden tape and drop it on @BSFRecords would be crazy trust me.”

Budden responded with a side-eye emoji, which further sparked fans interest that a return could happen.

Last month, Budden discussed the impending retirement of Logic, saying that the rapper “should’ve retired a long time ago”. It comes after Logic announced his retirement from music following the release of his last album, ‘No Pressure’, on July 26.

After his co-hosts claimed that many people do actually care about Logic quitting music, Budden responded: “No, they don’t. They happy that he’s leaving. “Why you think I got the celebration song queued up? You should’ve retired a long time ago, Logic. We don’t have to listen to him.”

Following his retirement announcement Logic this week announced that he has signed an exclusive seven-figure deal with streaming giant, Twitch.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he said in an interview, announcing the new partnership. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”