Joe Flizzow drops new single ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’ featuring SonaOne

Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow has delivered his latest single, a collaboration with SonaOne titled ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’.

Flizzow released the single on June 25 ahead of planned ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’ showcases in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur this weekend. On the track, the Def Jam Southeast Asia managing director raps: “A lot of people funny with the money / Throwing hundos, renting Lambos / IG uploads with the gun pose really dumb moves / I’m in the Range reading Sun Tzu now, you dunknow.”

Listen to Joe Flizzow’s ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’ featuring SonaOne below.

Advertisement

Flizzow’s ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’ showcases are set to take place at Zouk Singapore on June 25 and at The Bee, Publika in Kuala Lumpur on June 26. Tickets to the Singapore showcase are currently priced at S$40 for ladies and S$50 for men and will feature an appearance by DJ CZA of Raising The Bar fame.

Tickets for Kuala Lumpur showcase are now available at the pre-sale price MYR50, which will increase to MYR70 at the door.

This is Flizzow’s first release of the year. He previously collaborated with Snoop Dogg on the Johor Darul Ta’zim state football team theme song ‘Pioneers’ in March following a spot on ‘Fade to Black’, a tribute to late SlapShock vocalist Jamir Garcia by Project E.A.R.

In February, Flizzow appeared on Malaysian singer Naim Daniel‘s single ‘Habis Sini’. The track was also produced by SonaOne, in what was Daniel’s maiden hip-hop outing. Speaking to NME earlier this year about his debut album ‘Fobia’, Daniel shared that Flizzow had taken him under his wing once the collaboration was locked in.

“I didn’t even ask [Flizzow] for his aid to write,” Naim said. “He just said, ‘Come to the studio’, and I crashed his studio with Sona. Sona’s like the tech guy with his Macbook, and they just sit with their fingers over the record button. And I’m the one getting put on the spot!”

Advertisement

Flizzow was also featured on Def Jam executive creative consultant Snoop Dogg’s global edition of his ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’ in December last year. He jumped on a guest spot on the track ‘Alright’, rapping alongside Redman and Cleveland singer Nefertitti Avani.