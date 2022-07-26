Joe Flizzow, FORCEPARKBOIS and more announced for Malaysia’s Hausboom Music Festival

Sparkling water brand Hausboom has announced the third edition of the Hausboom Music Festival in Malaysia, featuring an 11-act lineup including FORCEPARKBOIS and Joe Flizzow.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The two acts will be joined by alt-rockers Hujan, Kugiran Masdo, rapper Chronicalz, Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang, Iqbal M, boyband Ruffedge, Kapow, WINGS and Banyak Bunyi Republik at the festival, which will be held on October 1 at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Selangor.

The organisers have yet to release ticketing details, but have promised there will be “one ticket price” to catch all 11 acts. Attendees at the Art Of Speed 2022 automotive festival earlier this year who purchased the Hausboom Limited Edition Art Of Speed 2022 drink at the event can redeem a voucher on Hausboom’s website for a 10% discount on tickets to Hausboom Music 2022.

‼️HAUSBOOM MUSIC 2022 OFFICIAL LINE UP‼️ THE LARGEST LOCAL MUSIC FESTIVAL IS BACK! Mempersembahkan 11 ACTS yang akan menggegarkan MAEPS, Serdang pada 1 Oct 2022!💥 🔥11 ACTS UNTUK HARGA SATU TIKET🔥 Artist mana yang korang paling EXCITED nak tengok?😎#hausboom #hausboommusic pic.twitter.com/cgxDL5JnKJ — Hausboom (@HausboomHQ) July 25, 2022

Advertisement

Hausboom held its second Hausboom Music festival in 2019 with a lineup featuring Ella, K-Clique, Bunkface, Pop Shuvit and more. The brand claims that the second edition of the festival was attended by 12,000 people, following the 2018 edition that saw the festival split up into a series of gigs.

Malaysian rap mogul Joe Flizzow most recently released the single ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’ featuring SonaOne. The single, which Flizzow described as the “cautionary tale about the pitfalls of every man’s journey to stardom,” was also his first solo release of the year, having previously collaborated with Snoop Dogg on the Johor Darul Ta’zim state football team theme song ‘Pioneers’ in March following a spot on ‘Fade to Black’, a tribute to late SlapShock vocalist Jamir Garcia by Project E.A.R.

FORCEPARKBOIS released a brand new single titled ‘PSP’ on July 22, their third release of the year following ‘Top Boi’ and ‘All Day’. The group signed with the major label Warner Music Malaysia in the 2021 and marked their new partnership with the single ‘SHEESSH FLOW’.

The Johor-based rap crew rose to stardom with their hit single ‘LOTUS’, which went viral and has inspired remixes from other rap artists around the region, namely Singapore, Brunei, South Korea and Malaysia.

The following year, ‘LOTUS’ was shortlisted for the ‘Best Song By An Asian Artist’ award at the Bandlab NME Awards 2022.

The lineup for the Hausboom Music 2022 festival is:

Advertisement

Wings

FORCEPARKBOIS

Joe Flizzow

Hujan

Kugiran Masdo

Chronicalz

Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang

Iqbal M

Ruffedge

Kapow

Banyak Bunyi Republik