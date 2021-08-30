Joe Flizzow, Hullera and Bunga link up for new collaboration ‘Kena Check’

Malaysian rappers Joe Flizzow, Hullera and Bunga have shared a new collaborative track entitled ‘Kena Check’.

Composed and produced by SonaOne, ‘Kena Check’ received a music video today (August 30) centering on charismatic performances by all three rappers. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Kena Check’ was recorded and released in collaboration with Malaysian mobile phone brand realme. Prior to its release, Flizzow most recently featured on Def Jam Southeast Asia’s Malaysian remix of A. Nayaka’s ‘Orang Lain’. In January, the rapper – who also serves as Def Jam SEA’s managing director – released the track ‘Ciao’ featuring Korean musician Jay Park and fellow Malaysian rapper MK.

Last week Hullera teamed up with rapper/singer RUDEEN on ‘Hadir’. She also teamed up with Singaporean emcee AE$OP CA$H, and Indonesian musicians Matter Mos and Tuan Tigabelas for her single ‘Siapa Lagi’ in April.

Bunga – who performs in a hijab and baju kurung – rose to fame in 2019 after a video of her rapping at a local competition went viral. Later that year, she made an appearance on Flizzow’s 16 Baris cypher showcase. Bunga – real name Noor Ayu Fatini – most recently released the single ‘Mereng’ in June.

“This is one of my dreams to work on a track with Joe Flizzow and Hullera,” Bunga said in a statement on ‘Kena Check’. “It proves to me that if I ever wanted to give up, my journey in this industry would be a waste.”