Joe Flizzow launches new “guilt-free” burger, gets Amy Search endorsement

Joe Flizzow has launched a new burger – and it’s been endorsed by Amy Search.

The Malaysian rapper introduced the burger in an Instagram video on August 17. Released in partnership with Meals in Minutes (MIM), it’s called Joe’s Burger and it’s now on sale.

Flizzow said he’d met the owner of MIM by chance, and explained how they eventually set out to make “the ultimate burger” together after a lengthy discussion. The video shows footage from the packing facilities where each burger is prepared.

The microwavable burger – touted by MIM as a “guilt-free” meal – consists of a yellowfin tuna patty, charred sesame burger bun, portobello mushroom, caramelised onion, Japanese melty cheese sauce, and a slice of cheddar cheese.

While in full burger promo mode, Flizzow stopped by the house of Amy Search, bringing along a pack of burgers for the famed rock singer.

“Burger delivery and santai session with my big brother @akuamysearch,” Flizzow wrote on a separate Instagram post. “Thank you for having me at your beautiful home and thanks for the cigar!”

Last July, Flizzow released the music video for his latest single, ‘KUASA’, featuring alternative rock band Azlan & the Typewriter. It’s expected to appear on his upcoming album, ‘Johan’. Watch the ‘KUASA’ music video below.