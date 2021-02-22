Joe Flizzow, Luqman Podolski, & Lil Asian Thiccie added to virtual Raising The Bar Festival line-up

Malaysia’s Raising The Bar Festival has added rappers Joe Flizzow, Luqman Podolski and Lil Asian Thiccie to the line-up of its virtual 2021 event.

Raising The Bar (RTB), which marks its 10th anniversary this year, announced the updated bill last week. The expanded line-up comes after the hip-hop festival was postponed from its initial date of January 30, due to the restrictions and uncertainty caused by the reintroduced movement control order in Malaysia.

The other new additions to the line-up are Tujuloca, Naufal and I-SKY, Cønfucius and Babybluebenzo. They join the first round of artists announced January 6, which includes SonaOne, MC Syze, FORCEPARKBOIS, Dato’ Maw, Hullera and more. A total of 25 artists will perform for RTB this year.

The Virtual House Party – hosted by rapper/singer Dan Shiv – will now take place March 6. It will be streamed from 1pm and will run for 11 hours. The stream will also be available for 48 hours after broadcast.

Phase 1 tickets priced at RM30 and a four-ticket bundle are available now on the festival’s official website. Phase 2 tickets will be priced at RM35.

In a statement, RTB founder Jin Hackman (aka Old Head Jin) said although the festival missed throwing regular live shows, it was “counterintuitive to just wait around till the pandemic is over”.

“With livestreaming being a new and unfamiliar format to us, we had to do the necessary legwork before deciding we were ready to try it out,” he said. “It’s nerve-wracking but exciting in equal parts. It almost feels like we’re starting from scratch. Haha.”

He added, “#RTBFest2021 will be a testament toward our dedication to bridging the gap (while still maintaining social distancing of course) between underground and mainstream hip-hop. Raise the bar, raise the bar, raise it!”

The updated line-up for RTB Fest’s Virtual House Party Edition is:

Joe Flizzow

Lil Asian Thiccie

Luqman Podolski

Tujuloca

Naufal & I-Sky

Confucius

Baby Blue Benzo

0108 Slatan

SonaOne

TT On The Move

Hullera

Arabyrd

ForceParkBois

MC Syze

B-Heart

Abubakarxli

Sabbala

Chronicalz + City Bois

Kungfu Heidi

Dato’ Maw

Jinggigang

Clumsygang

Orang Malaya

Yung Kai

F. Rider