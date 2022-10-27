Joe Flizzow, Search, FORCEPARKBOIS to perform at Absolut Music Fest

The 2022 edition of Kuala Lumpur’s Absolut Music Festival has announced its full line-up.

Joe Flizzow, FORCEPARKBOIS and veteran rockers Search will be performing as headliners. Other acts performing at the festival include retro-pop band Kugiran Masdo, girl group Dolla and singer Ayda Jebat.

Absolut Music Festival will be taking place from November 4 to 6 at Bandar Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. Entry to the festival will be free of charge. Organised in conjunction with e-cigarette company Elfbar, the event will be held in concurrence with a food festival under the Absolut brand.

Earlier in October, FORCEPARKBOIS performed in Singapore at the Esplanade Annexe Studio with Malaysian compatriots Luqman Podolski, alongside a line-up of rising Singaporean MCs including Poncho Group, YHB Sleepsalot and FEEZ. The Johor Bahru crew’s most recent single was ‘LUKAKU’, a football-themed collaboration with Quai which dropped earlier in October.

In June, Joe Flizzow released the single ‘Satu Malam Di Temasek’, which was a collaboration with Sona One. In September, the Def Jam Southeast Asia managing director headlined a showcase for the label in Singapore, which featured a stacked line-up that included Ramengvrl, ALYPH, Yung Raja, A. Nayaka, OG Bobby, ABANGSAPAU and more.

The full line-up for Absolut Music Festival 2022 is:

Joe Flizzow

Search

FORCEPARKBOIS

Kugiran Masdo

Dolla

Andi Bernadee

Faizal Tahir

Alleycats

Ayda Jebat

Aman Ra

Floor88

Janna Nick

Projector Band

Elizabeth Tan

Bunkface

Kid Santhe

Insomniack

Akin & The Majistret