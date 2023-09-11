Joe Jonas appears to address Sophie Turner split onstage at Jonas Brothers concert

Jonas Brothers frontman Joe Jonas has alluded to his recent time as a tabloid fixture following his split from actor Sophie Turner.

During the band’s show at Dodger Stadium on September 9, prior to performing their 2019 track ‘Hesitate’, Jonas took the opportunity to speak to the audience and address the ongoing reports from gossip publications without directly mentioning them.

“It’s been a crazy week,” the singer shared, per Entertainment Weekly. “I just want to say… look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Jonas’ choice to do this before performing the song ‘Hestitate’ in particular was also noted by EW reporter Shania Russell. In a 2019 interview with Billboard, Joe’s brother and bandmate Nick had described “Hesitate’ as a “love letter’ that Joe had written to Turner.

On September 6, Jonas and Turner announced their separation following four years of marriage and having two daughters together. “We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” a joint statement from the former couple read.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the pair added.

The Jonas Brothers are currently undertaking their “Five Albums, One Night” stadium tour of North America. The band perform songs from five of their six studio albums each night across a three-hour show: 2007’s self-titled, 2008’s ‘A Little Bit Longer’, 2009’s ‘Lines, Vines & Trying Times’, 2019’s ‘Happiness Begins’ and this year’s ‘The Album’.

Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers also collaborated with K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) on a brand-new single called ‘Do It Like That’.