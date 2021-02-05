Joe Strummer greatest hits album set to be released next month

A new Joe Strummer greatest hits album is set to be released next month, featuring three previously unreleased versions of classic The Clash tracks.

Made up of carefully curated singles, fan favourites and rarities, ‘Assembly’ will be released on March 26 via George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records, which is now run by the late Beatle‘s son Dhani Harrison and manager David Zonshine.

The 15-track best of will contain live performances of ‘Rudie Can’t Fail’ and ‘I Fought The Law’, which were recorded by Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001.

In addition to tracks such as ‘Coma Girl’, ‘Johnny Appleseed’, ‘Yalla Yalla’ (with The Mescaleros) and a cover of Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’, ‘Assembly’ will also feature three unreleased versions of classic tracks by The Clash, including the never-before-heard ‘Junco Partner (Acoustic)’.

The album’s liner notes have been written by lifelong Strummer fan Jakob Dylan.

‘Assembly’ tracklisting:

01 ‘Coma Girl’, ‘Johnny Appleseed’, ‘I Fought The Law’ (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001)

02 ‘Tony Adams’

03 ‘Sleepwalk’

04 ‘Love Kills’

05 ‘Get Down Moses’

06 ‘X-Ray Style’

07 ‘Mondo Bongo’

08 ‘Rudie Can’t Fail’ (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001)

09 ‘At The Border, Guy’

10 ‘Long Shadow’

11 ‘Forbidden City’

12 ‘Yalla Yalla’

13 ‘Redemption Song’

14 ‘Junco Partner’ (Acoustic)

Last Christmas, a 2021 calendar featuring an array of images of the late Joe Strummer was released.

The new offering arrived courtesy of The Joe Strummer Foundation, an organisation set up in the singer’s memory to develop new music talent in the U.K. and overseas.

Meanwhile, Rafferty Law has said that he would love to play Joe Strummer in a biopic.

Speaking to NME, the actor and son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost said The Clash have been a big band in his life, adding “I love the way they dress and their music. Joe Strummer could be a wicked person to play.”