Joel Corry and Jax Jones enlist Charli XCX and Saweetie for new single ‘OUT OUT’

English producers Joel Corry and Jax Jones have enlisted pop star Charli XCX and rapper Saweetie for their latest club track, ‘OUT OUT’.

Released yesterday (August 13), the single samples Belgian musician Stromae’s 2010 hit ‘Alors On Danse’, using the track’s signature beat. ‘OUT OUT’, an up-tempo dance track, features verses from Charli and Saweetie, with the former singing “If we’re going out, out for the night/I’ma meet you down on the floor“.

Give it a spin below.

“I’m a huge fan of Stromae’s classic ‘Alors on Danse’ and wanted to put a fun spin on it for summer 2021,” Corry said in a statement. “Now we can party again, I want everyone to let their hair down and go ‘Out Out!’”

“‘OUT OUT’ feels like a proper party starter and is the perfect blend of our different sounds,” added Jones. “I’m a big fan of Charli and Saweetie, having them on the song makes it feel like a moment with real synergy — at just the right time.”

Earlier this week, Charli aired the first episode of her podcast series Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever, where she spoke to Christine and the Queens about influential songs. She also announced a new single arriving next month, called ‘Good Ones’.

Elsewhere, Saweetie was recently quizzed about her decision to work with American record producer Dr. Luke, who is currently involved in a defamation case with Kesha, after she sued him in 2014, alleging emotional abuse and sexual assault.

“When I was put in the position to work with him, it was a bundle deal,” she told Vulture. “I had those songs for over two years. So what do you think? Do I compromise my artistry, do I keep them in the vault, or do I release them?”