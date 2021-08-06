Joey Jordison’s post-Slipknot band Sinsaenum issues statement on his death

Multinational death metal supergroup Sinsaenum have shared a statement honouring their late drummer Joey Jordison, following the prolific musician’s death last week.

A shock to the metal community at large, it was reported Jordison died peacefully in his sleep at age 46 last Monday (July 26). At the time of writing, a cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

Jordison was a founding member of Slipknot, performing with the group from their 1995 inception until he was ousted in 2013. He went on to form Scar The Martyr later that year, eventually dissolving the band in May of 2016 and, just over two weeks later, joining Sinsaenum.

Advertisement

He was an active member of the group – which also features talent from Mayhem and Dragonforce, among others – until his passing. In a statement shared to their social media, the band wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother Joey Jordison.

“He was of course one of the most influential drummers in the genre, completely rewriting the game of metal drumming, and it was truly an honor to share even just a small part of that with him. He brought something to the table that no other musician could, and his love and passion for music was unmatched in a world of jaded artists.

“For us Joey was family, and like family we argued and cried, but mostly laughed, and cared deeply for one another. His public image had a serious tone, with an evil exterior, yet he had the biggest heart, and we were lucky to be able to see the softer side of him.”

Take a look at Sinsaenum’s full statement below:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother Joey Jordison.He was of course one of the most… Posted by Sinsaenum on Thursday, August 5, 2021

The band went on to note that Jordison “had his demons”, saying: “nothing hurts more than knowing that we did everything in our power to help and couldn’t get through to him.”

Advertisement

Prior to his death, Jordison had joined Sinsaenum in writing for their third studio album. The band confirmed in their statement that although “moving on will be difficult at first”, they will continue work on the album, dedicating its eventual release in Jordison’s memory.

They wrote: “We will persevere, and will honor his legacy in everything we do moving forward.”

Tributes to Jordison poured in following the news of his death. Several of his former Slipknot bandmates have showed their respects – including frontman Corey Taylor, who earlier this week, shared a photo of Jordison and the band’s late bassist Paul Gray, who passed in 2010.

The band also released an eight-minute tribute video in his memory, while fans en masse have shared footage of Jordison’s final performance with Slipknot, taking place at the 2013 Monsters Of Rock festival in Brazil.

Jordison has also been honoured by the likes of Limp Bizkit – who delivered a tribute to the drummer during a performance in his hometown of Iowa – and Monte Conner, the former executive A&R at Roadrunner Records who signed Slipknot.