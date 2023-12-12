Joey Ramone’s estate is auctioning memorabilia to help Jesse Malin

Joey Ramone’s estate will be auctioning memorabilia to support the recovery of D Generation frontman Jesse Malin.

In May, Malin suffered from a rare spinal stroke while out for dinner in New York City’s East Village with friends to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his D Generation bandmate Howie Pyro’s passing. The stroke left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Now, the estate of the late Ramones frontman has announced a partnership with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to auction a selection of Ramone’s clothes and memorabilia, which was donated by his brother, Mickey Leigh. Some of the items on offer include shirts of The Who and Soundgarden, crewneck sweatshirts, and a collection of vinyl and posters.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Joey Ramone’s estate will also be putting for sale new merchandise to support Malin’s recovery. More information about the auction can be found via Charitybuzz, where one can also place a bid for an item. Otherwise, donors may directly benefit Malin’s recovery fund or purchase merchandise for the campaign through Sweet Relief.

Accompanying the announcement was the release of a new video for a re-recorded version of the title track from his 2002 debut solo full-length, ‘The Fine Art Of Self-Destruction’. Subtitled ‘Lonely Process’, it strips back its original arrangement to a gentle piano accompaniment against his voice.

Watch the video for Jesse Malin’s ‘The Fine Art of Self-Destruction (Lonely Process)’ below:

In 2022, Malin celebrated the 20th anniversary of ‘The Fine Art Of Self-Destruction’ with the release of a remastered and expanded edition, which featured a bonus disc of music consisting of reworkings of the album’s songs with D Generation.

In a new interview, Malin also detailed his recovery journey in greater depth, expressing that coping with his condition has been difficult. “I have a lot of anxiety and insomnia,” he said. “Your mind goes into some dark places. But I just have to keep a positive outlook and believe.” He also added that he had been undergoing a strict routine of rehabilitation activities, including stem-cell treatment and physical therapy, in a clinic in Buenos Aires.

Nonetheless, the D Generation frontman appears hopeful. “I think of that Bruce Springsteen song ‘Stolen Car,’ when he says, ‘I’m driving a stolen car through a pitch-black night/ I keep telling myself everything’s gonna be alright.’ But it all feels like one long, tough day.”