Jogja Hip Hop Foundation announce new single ‘KECAP NO 1’

Iconic Indonesian hip-hop group Jogja Hip Hop Foundation have announced their first new single in three years, ‘KECAP NO 1’.

The track will be the group’s first release since they went on an unannounced hiatus in 2018. They have not performed any shows, not have they released any music as a group since then.

‘KECAP NO 1’ will drop on Friday (March 19) along with an accompanying music video. However, the group has revealed another surprise: The release of the track will be coupled with four remixes as part of a special five-track EP.

Jogja Hip Hop Foundation announced the news via their Instagram account, revealing that the upcoming track will be reworked by Grrrl Gang, Bravesboy, Ndarboy Genk and Orkes Sinten Remen.

Jogja Hip Hop Foundation’s Instagram post also came with a teaser of their original track as well as a preview of the four remixes – and their accompanying music videos – for the track.

All five renditions of the track and their videos will be released simultaneously on Jogja Hip Hop Foundation member KillTheDJ’s YouTube page at 8pm (Indonesia time) on Friday, March 19.

“Hopefully the diversity we present through ‘KECAP NO 1’ can be a contribution to the Indonesian music industry in the midst of a pandemic,” said the band in a translation of their post on Instagram.

Jogja Hip Hop Foundation first formed in 2003 and are best known for championing the genre in Yogyakarta. The group is best known for tracks such as ‘Jogja Istimewa’, ‘Cintamu Sepahit Topi Miring’ and ‘Song Of Sabdatama’.

Grrrl Gang most recently performed for NME’s Girls To The Front online show for International Women’s Day 2021 alongside acts like LÂLKA, The Buildings and Pyra. Watch the performances here.

Prior to their performance, Grrrl Gang released a new music video for their latest single ‘Honey Baby’. The music video envisions the band touring the United States in 2020 for their scheduled SXSW performance, which was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.