Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has announced details of a new album.

‘Maya’, which is set to come out next month, is inspired by jungle, hardcore and breakbeat music, and is, Frusciante says, dedicated to his cat.

The new record is an instrumental electronic album, the first that Frusciante has made in the genre. Ahead of the release of the album, he has shared a new song called ‘Amethbowl’, which you can hear below.

“I don’t have that interest in singing or writing lyrics like I used to,” Frusciante said of the musical style of the new album, which is set to come out on October 23 via the Timesig label, owned by Venetian Snares.

“The natural thing when I’m by myself now, is to just make music like the stuff being released this year. I really love the back and forth with machines and the computer.”

The new album is the latest in a number of solo projects Frusciante has shared across 2020. Back in June, the guitarist shared ‘She Smiles Because She Presses The Button’, the third full-length album of acid house released under his Trickfinger alias.

The album followed another new project under the Trickfinger name, called ‘Look Down, See Us’, which dropped just a month prior.

The new projects follow the news that Frusciante is rejoining the Red Hot Chili Peppers after more than a decade away from the band, which was announced in December 2019.

Frusciante and his bandmates are currently “concentrating on new songs and writing a new record,” as drummer Chad Smith revealed earlier this year.