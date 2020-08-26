John Lennon’s killer Mark Chapman denied parole for 11th time

John Lennon‘s killer Mark Chapman has been denied parole for the eleventh time.

The 65-year old was interviewed by a parole board in New York last Wednesday (August 19), and has since had his appeal turned down. Further details of the verdict have not been disclosed.

Chapman is currently serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York, having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He fatally shot Lennon at the entrance to his New York City apartment back in December 1980, after the Beatles icon returned home from a recording session with his wife, Yoko Ono.

Chapman will now remain behind bars for at least another two years, with his next hearing scheduled for August 2022. He was first eligible for parole in 2000.

The killer’s appeal was last turned down in August 2018, when the parole board explained of their decision: “You admittedly carefully planned and executed the murder of a world-famous person for no reason other than to gain notoriety.

“While no one person’s life is any more valuable than another’s life, the fact that you chose someone who was not only a world-renown person and beloved by millions, regardless of the pain and suffering you would cause to his family, friends and so many others, you demonstrated a callous disregard for the sanctity of human life and the pain and suffering of others.”

During that hearing, Chapman explained that he felt “more and more shame” every year since committing the crime. “Thirty years ago I couldn’t say I felt shame and I know what shame is now,” he said.

That same year, Chapman’s wife Gloria Hiroko Chapman claimed that her husband told her he was going to murder Lennon two months before he killed the musician.