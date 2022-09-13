John Lennon’s killer Mark Chapman denied parole for 12th time

John Lennon‘s killer Mark Chapman has been denied parole for the 12th time, it has been confirmed.

Chapman, 67, fatally shot Lennon at the entrance to the Beatles icon’s New York City apartment in December 1980. The musician and Yoko Ono were returning to the Upper West Side building following a recording session. Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman earlier that same day.

Chapman appeared before a parole board at the end of last month, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (via Billboard).

New York corrections officials said yesterday (September 12) that he’d been denied parole once again. Chapman is next due to appear before the parole board in February 2024.

The killer unsuccessfully appealed for parole in August 2020, and then had to wait another two years before he was eligible for another hearing.

Transcripts of Chapman’s most recent board interview have not yet been made available. However, in his previous hearing he described his actions as “despicable” and said he’d have “no complaint whatsoever” if he remained in prison for the rest of his life.

At the time, Chapman explained that he was “very much seeking self-glory” by murdering Lennon. “I assassinated him…because he was very, very, very famous and that’s the only reason,” he said. “Very selfish.”

During his 2018 appeal Chapman said he felt “more and more shame” each year since committing the crime. “Thirty years ago I couldn’t say I felt shame and I know what shame is now,” he explained.

Chapman is currently serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at the Green Haven Correctional Facility, which is north of New York City, having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.