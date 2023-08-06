John Lydon says he has a stalker who claims to be his daughter

John Lydon has alleged he is being stalked by a woman who claims to be his daughter.

The former Sex Pistol and Public Image Ltd frontman added that the woman’s behaviour has left him distressed to the point where he’s filed a police report.

The topic came up in an interview with Uncut where he was asked about the meaning of the song ‘Walls’ on PiL’s upcoming album, ‘End Of World’, which is out on Friday (August 11).

“We all need barriers,” he said. “We need some degree of separation from others, if only just for a sense of security.

“At the moment I’m struggling with a stalker who is letting herself in my yard at night, running around claiming that she’s my daughter,” he continued. “And she’s in her 50s. It’s the uncaring selfishness of it that is really upsetting. I’ve had stalkers in the past but this one is becoming just too irrational, and has potential for something much more serious, so I’ve had to report it. I don’t like to get people into trouble but it’s causing me stress. It’s making me a bag of nerves.”

Elsewhere, Lydon was also asked where he stood on the debate about whether New York or London can claim to be the place punk started.

“There’s all this nonsense about how punk rock came from New York, it’s all fucking bollocks,” Lydon asserted. “I came from a very strong culture, one that didn’t need America to teach us how to be punks.

“The American punk scene was a bunch of twats in tight trousers, reading Rimbaud poetry from the depths of New York. We didn’t need America. We had exciting things in our youth that had nothing to do with America. Punk was coming out of glam. Slade, Sweet, T Rex, Bowie, Showaddywaddy, Mud.”

Lydon has also recently shared his opinions on AI, warning that it “will ultimately make decisions for you, and that’s very dangerous”.

When asked about his views on the ever-increasing impact of AI on the arts, Lydon told The Guardian: “Who’s in charge and who’s feeding the information and giving the guidelines to these artifices? What or where is the moral code? It has infiltrated young people’s minds now to the point of total domination. What will this create?”

He continued: “My advice is make small steps against this – and get that fucking Siri or whatever out of your house. It will ultimately make decisions for you, and that’s very dangerous.”