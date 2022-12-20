John Mayer dedicates live rendition of ‘You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me’ to Indonesian fans

John Mayer has shared a live rendition of his track ‘You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me’ dedicated to Indonesian fans after they made the track his most streamed song for a large part of 2022.

In a new post across Facebook and Instagram playing a live snippet of the track as a thank you for his Indonesian fans, Mayer wrote: “A few months ago, my song ‘You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me’ blew up without explanation. When I looked deeper into it, it turns out that my fans in Indonesia were the reason. There’s nothing like a song finding a home in people’s hearts years after it was released. Thank you, Indonesia, for breathing new life into this very special song.”

Watch Mayer’s video below.

Initially released in 2017 as part of his seventh studio album ‘The Search For Everything’, ‘You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me’ is currently one of Mayer’s most-streamed songs on Spotify, having garnered over 145 million plays at the time of writing despite never being released as a single from the album.

Mayer announced earlier this year in January that he had left Columbia Records after 21 years with the label. He released eight studio albums with the label: ‘Room For Squares’ (2001), ‘Heavier Things’ (2003), ‘Continuum’ (2006), ‘Battle Studies’ (2009), ‘Born And Raised’ (2012), ‘Paradise Valley’ (2013), ‘The Search For Everything’ (2017)’ and last year’s ironically-titled ‘Sob Rock’.

In a four-star review of Mayer’s most recent effort, NME‘s Will Lavin praised Mayer’s willingness to poke fun at himself in a record founded on satire. “Less focused on his innate individuality, it’s a John Mayer passion project that toasts to the good old days, when musicians were more inclined to follow instincts and feelings than clicks and likes,” he wrote of the record.