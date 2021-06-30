John Mayer reacts to Rosé’s cover of ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’

John Mayer has reacted to a cover of his 2006 song ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’ by of Rosé K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

On June 29, Rosé made an appearance on the South Korean variety TV series Sea Of Hope, where she performed ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’ live. The Korean-Australian singer was accompanied by a guitarist and keyboardist, as well as SHINee’s Onew and AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun on backing vocals, among others.

Soon after the cover was shared by the official BLACKPINK Twitter account, Mayer himself took notice of Rosé’s rendition. The American singer-songwriter then retweeted the video and called the cover “gorgeous”, while tagging of the group’s official Twitter account alongside a hashtag of Rosé’s name.

Advertisement

In March, Rosé released her first solo single album, ‘R’. It featured the tracks ‘On The Ground’ and ‘Gone’, and sold more than half a million copies within just over a month of being released. The feat made her the first South Korean female soloist to breach the half-million sales mark in 19 years.

In a four-star review, NME said of the single album: “‘R’, her two-track solo debut, illuminates new sides of the Korean-Australian singer. In BLACKPINK’s songs, her parts are often built for belting out, carrying drama and emotion in powerful melodies. Here, Rosé takes things back to basics, decluttering the often busy layers found on her group’s songs to just what’s needed and employing a quieter, softer approach.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will celebrate their fifth anniversary in August with a new movie – BLACKPINK: The Movie – which will feature a special never-before-seen interview with the group and footage capturing moments from their last five years. It will also include five songs from their ‘The Show’ livestream concert and ‘In Your Area’ 2018 concert.