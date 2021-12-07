John Miles, best known for hit single ‘Music’, dies aged 72

Musician John Miles has died at the age of 72, it has been confirmed.

Born in Jarrow, County Durham in 1949, Miles was best known for his 1976 rock ballad ‘Music’.

The musician’s family confirmed his death in an official statement posted on Facebook yesterday (December 6).

“We are devastated to have to announce that ‘Mr Music’ John Miles sadly passed away peacefully after a very short illness,” the message began.

“He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and we will all miss him more than any words could ever express. We kindly ask you to respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

It continued: “He will live on forever in our hearts and with the wonderful musical legacy he has left behind. You were our first love and will be our last. Our Husband, Father, Grandfather and hero. We Love you.”

The statement references the opening lyrics from ‘Music’: “Music was my first love/ And it will be my last/ Music of the future/ And music of the past.”

It’s said that the late singer wrote the track in just half an hour while in between shows in Leeds.

Miles released 10 studio albums between 1976 and 1979 – including his debut ‘Rebel’, 1979’s ‘More Miles Per Hour’ and 1985’s ‘Transition’ – and also played in Tina Turner‘s touring band from 1987.

Miles received an outstanding contribution prize at the Progressive Rock awards 2017. “I think I made a contribution but that was way back in the 70s,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“I suppose it has endured though. And the song ‘Music’ has endured as well, and that was the biggest hit worldwide. I’m a man of few words and there are eight lines of lyrics in that song. I get to work with orchestras these days too, which is fantastic.”

Miles also performed in the band The Influence, which featured drummer Paul Thompson (of Roxy Music) and guitarist Vic Malcolm. Following their split, he relocated to London and signed a deal with Decca Records.

In 1975, the late musician received his first top 20 single with ‘Highfly’. Follow-up track ‘Music’ landed in the top five, with Miles going on to support Elton John off the back of its success.

John Miles was married to his wife, Eileen, for almost 50 years. They had two children and two grandchildren together.