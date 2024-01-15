John Squire hints that he’s writing a second album with Liam Gallagher: “The guitar fights back”

John Squire has hinted that he’s begun writing for a second collaborative album with Liam Gallagher.

The first taster of the debut project from the former Oasis frontman and Stone Roses guitarist arrived this month in the form of ‘Just Another Rainbow’.

The song was in the running for Number One single last week, but ended up losing out to Noah Kahan and his song ‘Stick Season’.

The pair gave an update on the 10-track LP in conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, and have now discussed further musical plans with The Guardian.

After the debut album Gallagher previously hailed as “the best record since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver’”, more music may be on the way, according to the piece.

“The guitar fights back,” he simply said, with Gallagher adding: “If John comes up with another load of songs that are banging, they’ll get it as well.

“Squire’s got a lot more in him. People look at John as this guitar hero, but he definitely knows how to write a fucking song.”

Since its release, ‘Just Another Rainbow’ has got an official video and a psychedelic remix from Looking Glass Alice.

Elsewhere in the Guardian interview, Gallagher said “no one wants to be in a band anymore”, claiming that the music industry is currently full of “‘me me me’ solo stars”.

“It’s a shame, because they’d be fucking getting it as well,” he said.

LG went on to say that he intended to keep Oasis’ catalogue alive, having confirmed a 30th anniversary ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour in the UK and Ireland for this summer.

“There’s no way I’m letting Oasis turn into one of these [bands] where you just wrap an album in cellophane every 10 years,” he added.