John Travolta‘s daughter Ella Bleu shares delicate debut single ‘Dizzy’

John Travolta‘s daughter Ella Bleu has released her debut single, ‘Dizzy’ – you can listen to the piano-driven track below.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of the Hollywood actor and his late wife Kelly Preston, dropped ‘Dizzy’ on Friday (January 7) and shared the news on Instagram, alongside a video montage of her creating the delicate track.

“So happy and excited to say that my first single, ‘Dizzy’, is out now!!!” she wrote. “It’s been a long time coming but I’m still that 14 year old weird girl at heart and I love it.”

Her dad also posted the video and shared a link to the song. “I’m so excited for Ella! Her song ‘Dizzy’ is out right now!” the Pulp Fiction actor wrote. “The link is in my stories and bio!”

John Travolta is no stranger to music himself. In 1976, when he was 22-years-old, he released his debut single, ‘Let Her In’, which landed inside the Top 10 on the US singles chart. Two years later he returned to the Top 10 with a pair of collaborations with his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John: ‘You’re The One That I Want’ and ‘Summer Nights’.

In 2009, John and Ella collaborated together for Disney’s ensemble comedy film Old Dogs – in which Ella starred as Emily Greer alongside her father – on the track ‘Every Little Step I Take’.

‘Dizzy’ is available now on all streaming platforms now. You can listen to it below.

Meanwhile, last year, John and Ella recreated an iconic scene from Grease for a Super Bowl advert.

The actor, who played Danny Zuko in the classic 1978 film, joined his 20-year-old daughter to offer their own version of the hand jive scene in the commercial.

As part of the Super Bowl advert for Scotts & Miracle-Gro, John and Ella made a brief appearance alongside Martha Stewart, actors Leslie David Baker and Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell.

The advert focuses on how many have taken greater care of their gardens during the coronavirus pandemic, and allowed each appearing star’s personality to shine through.