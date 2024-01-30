Johnny Marr to appear as contestant on ‘Would I Lie To You?’

Johnny Marr is set to appear as a contestant on BBC One’s Would I Lie To You?, it has been announced.

The soloist and former Smiths guitarist will feature on next week’s episode of the comedy panel show (Friday, February 9) alongside singer Sinitta, and comedians Jo Brand and Ivo Graham.

Would I Lie To You? – which was first broadcast back in 2007 – is presented by Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey, The Trip), and the award-winning programme’s current team captains are David Mitchell (Peep Show) and Lee Mack (Not Going Out).

Per an official description, the trio “encourage their guests to tell the tallest of tales” to the opposing team across three rounds: ‘Home Truths’, ‘This is My…’ and ‘Quick-Fire Lies’.

Teams are awarded a point for correctly guessing whether a story is true or not, but their rival team gets a point if they guess incorrectly.

You’ll be able to watch Marr’s episode of Would I Lie To You? at 9pm GMT next Friday (February 9) on BBC One or via BBC iPlayer.

The show is currently in its 17th season, with recent guests including McFly‘s Danny Jones, comedian Romesh Ranganathan and Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.

Other previous contestants include BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, performance poet John Cooper Clarke and Madness‘ Suggs, as well as the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lily Allen, Lady Leshurr and Tinchy Stryder.

Last month saw Johnny Marr announce some UK co-headlining shows with The Charlatans for this summer. Before that, he’ll head out on his 2024 greatest hits tour in support of ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’.

Speaking to NME about the compilation album last November, the musician explained: “Someone asked me about it the other day and said, ‘Look, it’s a double album full of bangers’.

“Being an artist or songwriter you kind of go, ‘What does that mean?’ On reflection, I think a double album full of bangers? There’s nothing wrong with that.”

You can watch Marr’s full video interview with NME above.