Johnny Stimson announces Asia tour with stops in Singapore, the Philippines and more

American singer-songwriter Johnny Stimson has announced his upcoming Asia tour, with stops in Singapore, the Philippines and three more cities.

Today (September 13), he posted a video on Instagram where he shared details of the upcoming music tour titled “Johnny’s World Tour ‘22”. He will kick off the tour in Tokyo, Japan on November 30, followed by stops through early December in the Philippines, Seoul in South Korea, Singapore and Bangkok in Thailand.

Pre-sale of tickets will be available on September 16, 19 and 21 for the Tokyo, Singapore and Seoul showcases respectively via Live Nation Asia. Ticket sale details for both the Thailand and Philippines shows are yet to be disclosed.

The artist has previously visited Asia earlier this year, after performing at Seoul Jazz Fest in South Korea and Java Jazz in Indonesia last May. He has also released several singles this year, including ‘The Way It Was Before’, ‘All I Want Is You’, ‘You’re Not There’ and his current single ‘Meltdown’.

In related news, Canadian singer and rapper bbno$ is also set to perform around Asia. He recently announced his upcoming shows in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Johnny Stimson’s Asia tour dates are:

November 30 – duo Music Exchange, Tokyo, Japan

December 2 – Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines

December 3 – YES24 Live Hall, Seoul, South Korea

December 7 – *SCAPE The Ground Theatre, Singapore

December 9 – LIDO CONNECT, Bangkok, Thailand

