Joie Tan releases acoustic EP to mark third anniversary of her debut album

These new versions of tracks from her 2018 album 'Joie' will also be released as a "mood playlist" on YouTube

By Daniel Peters
joie tan joie acoustic ep
Credit: Where Are The Fruits

Singaporean singer-songwriter Joie Tan has released the EP ‘Joie (Acoustic)’, comprising five newly recorded tracks.

These recordings are acoustic versions of songs from her 2018 full-length debut ‘Joie’. The EP was released yesterday (March 23), the three-year anniversary of ‘Joie’.

Listen to the EP below.

‘Joie (Acoustic)’ was recorded with Bani Hidir, who produced ‘Joie’ in 2018. Hidir, who plays in rock bands B-Quartet and 53A, plays acoustic guitar on all five tracks.

Alongside the release of the EP, the singer-songwriter has extended the pre-order period for merchandise, which is featured on the record’s artwork.

Earlier this month, Tan gave a glimpse of the EP by releasing its first track, ‘Lonesome Lover’ as a single. She wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to celebrate the 3-year anniversary of my debut album by releasing an acoustic version of some of the songs and ‘Lonesome Lover’ is one out of the five tracks that we’ve re-tracked acoustically.”

Later this month, an altered version of ‘Joie (Acoustic)’ will be released. The EP is set to be published on YouTube as a “mood playlist” on March 30, featuring the recordings with added “soft rain” sound effects.

‘Joie (Acoustic)’ marks the first musical activity for Tan in a few months. She last appeared on the single ‘Displaced’ by Japanese beatmaker illmore last November. She also collaborated with Singaporean artists Lincey and Gentle Bones in 2020.

