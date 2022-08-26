Joji announces November release of new album, ‘SMITHEREENS’

Joji has revealed the release date of his upcoming album called ‘SMITHEREENS’.

Scheduled to drop on November 4 via 88rising, the full-length record will include the previously-released hit single ‘Glimpse Of Us’. Along with the announcement, the artist also shared another featured track from the forthcoming album titled ‘YUKON (INTERLUDE)’.

The fresh drop, which he wrote and produced alongside Isaac Sleator, muses on getting back on one’s track in life. Joji sings: “And my eyes get low in that all white truck, I can barely see shit / Hit the gas like you wouldn’t believe it / Thank God I was always healing / In a time so slow, I was thinking ’bout us rearranging pieces”.

The singer also launched a music video for the track, showcasing a psychedelic-themed visual directed by long-time collaborators BRTHR. Here, the solo act is seen alone by the sea at sunset, sitting at the trunk of a white car while listening to a cassette tape. Later on, a disco ball appears in the sky and melts at his touch.

‘SMITHEREENS’ is Joji’s follow up to his last album ‘Nectar’, released in 2020. The record is now available for pre-order via Joji’s website in vinyl, CD and cassette formats.

Prior to the record’s launch, the artist will tour North America from September to October. He will kick off the series of shows in California, then pass by different cities in Washington, Canada, Utah, Colorado and Texas. The second half of the tour will have performances on stages in Minesota, Illinois, Ontario, Quebec and Massachusetts, before returning to Washington. The culminating shows will happen in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.