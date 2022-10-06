Joji announces solo show in Thailand

Joji will be performing in Thailand this December.

The 88rising artist is scheduled to play on December 8 at Muang Thong Thani’s Thunder Dome. Tickets are on sale in four tiers, for prices including 2,600, 3,200, 3,600, and 4,600 THB. Find tickets here.

VERY LIVE Present "JOJI: SMITHEREENS TOUR LIVE IN BANGKOK 2022" คอนเสิร์ตเดี่ยวครั้งแรกแบบจัดเต็มในเมืองไทย… Posted by VERY RADIO on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Joji’s Thailand performance comes as part of his ongoing tour in support of his upcoming album, ‘Smithereens’. As part of the tour, the R&B artist will also play dates in Indonesia and the Philippines, which come by way of his appearances at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival.

The Japanese-Australian singer-songwriter will headline both editions of the festival: in Jakarta on December 3 to 4, and in Manila on December 9 to 10. Both editions will feature appearances by Rich Brian, NIKI, Jackson Wang, BIBI, ex-Day6 member eaJ, MILLI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia, as well as J-pop artists YOASOBI and Atarashii Gakko!.

The festival’s Indonesian leg will also feature (G)I-DLE, metal trio Voice of Baceprot and Kaskade, while Head In The Cloud’s Philippines line-up will specifically include Zack Tabudlo, as well as a special guest appearance from ZEDD.

Joji’s most recent release was the single ‘Yukon (Interlude)’, which he dropped earlier in August. The single followed his hit ballad, ‘Glimpse of Us’, which was released in June. ‘Smithereens’ – Joji’s third full-length effort – is due November 4.