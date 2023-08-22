Joji announces Asia ‘Pandemonium’ tour dates

Joji is bringing his ‘Pandemonium’ tour to Asia later this year.

Today (August 22), the musician took to social media to announced his global ‘Pandemonium’ tour dates, which will see him kick off with shows in North America before working his way down to Australia and New Zealand, finally wrapping up his tour in Asia in December.

While in Asia, Joji will perform in Taipei, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Among his performance dates are festival appearances at Thailand’s VERY Festival and Hong Kong’s Clockenflap.

See the full list of tour dates below.

It is currently unclear if Joji will announce more shows in Asia as part of his ‘Pandemonium’ tour. While tickets to most of Joji’s announced Asia shows have yet to go on sale, tickets to a handful of concerts, VERY Festival and Clockenflap are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Joji was previously announced for Thailand’s VERY Festival in July, where he will perform alongside Bloc Party, Prep, H 3 F, Blackbeans, Johnny Orlando, Last Dinosaurs, 92914, SLCHLD and Charlie Burg so far.

Joji’s Asia 2023 ‘Pandemonium’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

24 – Nangang International Exhibition – Taipei, Taiwan

26 – VERY Festival – Bangkok, Thailand

28 – Araneta Coliseum – Manila, the Philippines

30 – Merdeka Hall – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

DECEMBER

03 – Clockenflap Festival – Hong Kong