Jon Bon Jovi covered Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ during a charity fundraising gig last Friday (May 7) – you can watch his rendition below.

The Bon Jovi frontman took on Styles’ song, which featured on his 2019 album ‘Fine Line’, while performing a 90-minute set at The Clubhouse in the Hamptons, New York.

READ MORE: 10 songs we never want to hear in clubs ever again

The gig raised over $50,000 (£35,680) for Meals On Wheels and Project Most, and saw Bon Jovi performing a mix of his own songs and covers, as well as taking questions from the audience.

Advertisement

Bon Jovi’s cover of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ was captured on camera by one attendee and subsequently shared on social media – you can watch the performance in the clip below.

JBJ covering Watermelon Sugar! I vote this needs to be covered more! Of course, JBJ did an incredible job. pic.twitter.com/DF6PBumy13 — Jerry Braden (@Jerrybraden92) May 12, 2021

Earlier this week, Harry Styles picked up the BRIT Award for British Single for ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Accepting the award, Styles said: “Moments like this make me more incredibly grateful to get to do this.” Some viewers were, however, surprised by an apparent change in Styles’ accent.

This year’s BRIT Awards ceremony opened with Coldplay performing their new single ‘Higher Power’ from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Headie One and more also took to the stage at The O2 in London.

Advertisement

Back in March, Bon Jovi recalled encounters he had with David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger during his pre-fame days.