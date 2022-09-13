Jonathan Manalo announces over 30 acts including KZ Tandingan, Moira dela Toirre, BGYO for 20th anniversary concert

Veteran Filipino singer, composer and producer Jonathan Manalo has announced a star-studded concert featuring over 30 acts to celebrate his 20th anniversary as an entertainer.

The ‘Tara Tena’ singer, who has recorded nearly 500 compositions, will hold his ‘Mr. Music: The Hits of Jonathan Manalo’ 20th anniversary concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Manila on October 15. Joining him will be fellow veteran entertainers Gary Valenciano, Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Jed Madela, Angeline Quinto, Moira dela Torre and more, as well as newer acts like P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, and Darren Espanto, Angela Ken, Sheena Belarmino, and VXON among others.

Tickets are now available via Ticketek starting at PHP1,500 for Bronze zone tickets. VIP and SVIP tickets are available for PHP6,000 and PHP7,000 respectively, with the most expensive Platinum tickets up for grabs at PHP8,000.

Manalo has also opened an art exhibit as part of his 20th anniversary celebrations. An album featuring reimagined versions of Manalo’s most popular songs by other artists is also in the works, according to ABS-CBN News. Artists who have been confirmed for the project include Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Moira dela Torre, Ben&Ben, and Juan Karlos.

He has also launched a musical series starring Andrea Brillantes, Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Jeremy Glinoga, Angela Ken and more titled ‘Lyric and Beat’, which ties together his songs as a narrative. Watch the first episode below.

Manalo first emerged with his 2001 single ‘Tara Tena’, which won him the grand prize at the Himig Handog Song Fest that year before going on to win the Metropop Song Festival two years later. Alongside his own solo material, Manalo has also produced albums for Christian Bautista, Moira de la Torre, Piolo Pascual, Charice (now Jaken Zyrus), KZ Tandingan and Iñigo Pascual among others.