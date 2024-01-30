Joni Mitchell announces first Los Angeles headlining show in over 24 years

Joni Mitchell has announced a headlining show in Los Angeles, marking her first headlining gig in the city in over 24 years.

The acclaimed musician’s team shared on Twitter: “The legendary Joni Mitchell will perform her first Los Angeles headlining show in over 24 years at the @HollywoodBowl on Saturday, October 19 – joined by the Joni Jam.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase tomorrow, January 31 at 10am local time with the password: JJAM24. General ticket sale will commence on Friday, February 2 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Elsewhere, for the first time in her six-decade career, Mitchell will finally perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the iconic Canadian folk musician will finally make her debut on the Grammys stage at this weekend’s awards ceremony on Sunday, February 4.

The news was announced by the Recording Academy on X, as well as corroboration via Mitchell’s own account.

Mitchell is a nine-time Grammy winner, clinching her first award in 1969 with Best Folk Performance for ‘Clouds’. Her most recent Grammy win came in 2022 when her ‘Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967)’ was named Best Historical Album.

Don’t miss 9-time GRAMMY winner and past @MusiCares Person of the Year Joni Mitchell’s first ever #GRAMMYs performance! Tune-in to @CBS on Sunday. Feb. 4 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/U5gLBjNQ5J — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) January 28, 2024

In 2002, Mitchell was the recipient of the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, she is being nominated in the Best Folk Album category for the 2023 live album, ‘Joni Mitchell at Newport’.

‘Joni Mitchell at Newport’ was recorded at the musician’s 2022 surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Brandi Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Following the Newport set, Mitchell played her first full headline set in over two decades in June 2023, at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. At the show, like the Newport performance, she played with Carlile and a group of collaborators including Marcus Mumford, delivering a 24-song set of tracks from across her career and a few covers.