Joni Mitchell gives rare live performance at the 2024 Grammys

Joni Mitchell has given a rare live performance at the 2024 Grammys, making her debut at the annual awards ceremony.

The 66th Grammy Awards is taking place in Los Angeles tonight (February 4), with the likes of SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more all in the running for awards.

Mitchell was confirmed to perform at the event last week (January 29). She performed ‘Both Sides Now’, her 1969 song from her second album, ‘Clouds’, sitting in an ornate, throne-like chair that slowly spun to have her face the audience. She was joined by a pianist, Brandi Carlile on the guitar, strings players, and further musicians for the special performance.

Carlile introduced Mitchell, paying tribute to the icon and describing her as “the matriarch of the imagination”. Mitchell received a rousing standing ovation at the end of the performance.

The star has won nine Grammys across her career, starting her collection in 1969 with the Best Folk Performance award for ‘Clouds’. She collected her 10th earlier tonight for Best Folk Album for her 2023 live album ‘Joni Mitchell at Newport’.

The album was recorded at the musician’s 2022 surprise set at the legendary music festival – at which she last appeared in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Brandi Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Mitchell appeared at the premiere ceremony to collect the award, telling the audience: “We had so much fun at that concert. I think you can feel it on the record. It’s a very joyous record because of the people that I played with, and the spirit of the occasion was very high, and it went onto the record. Even the audience sounds like music. Thank you.”

After performing at Newport, Mitchell held her first full headline show in over two decades at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. She will return to the stage later this year for two headline shows at LA’s Hollywood Bowl. The gigs will take place on October 19 and 20, with the second show added due to “overwhelming demand”.

