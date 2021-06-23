Joni Mitchell reflects on 50th anniversary of ‘Blue’ in rare video message

Joni Mitchell has shared a rare video message in which she reflects on the 50th anniversary of her classic album ‘Blue’ – you can watch it below.

Released in 1971, Mitchell’s fourth studio album is widely regarded as one of the greatest records of all time. It explores various facets of relationships following the iconic musician’s breakup with Graham Nash.

READ MORE: NME writers choose their favourite Joni Mitchell songs

After releasing a new EP of demos and outtakes from the ‘Blue’ sessions, Mitchell took to her official Twitter account today (June 23) to post “A message for you, from Joni”. She also included the hashtag #Blue50 along with two blue heart emojis.

Advertisement

“I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that ‘Blue’ is receiving these days,” Mitchell said while sitting at a table outside. “When it was first released it fell heir to a lot of criticism.

“So 50 years later people finally get it [Laughs], and that pleases me. Thank you.”

‘Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)’ includes demos for ‘California’ and an early version of ‘A Case Of You’ that features different lyrics from those heard on the original album.

There are also two alternate takes on the EP. The first being a version of ‘River’ that adds French horns, unlike the album version, which features Mitchell solo on piano. The other alternate take is for ‘Urge For Going’. Mitchell originally wrote the song in the mid-’60s and often included in her early live sets.

‘Blue’ is also due to be reissued as part of a new box set – ‘The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)’ – on Friday (June 25) to mark its milestone anniversary. A new collection called ‘Joni Mitchell Archives Vol.2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)’ will follow on October 29.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Laura Marling has narrated a new audio documentary about Joni Mitchell for BBC Radio 4. Blue: Pain And Pleasure aired on the station last Thursday (June 17), detailing the story behind the writing and recording of the LP.